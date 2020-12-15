TRC members say pace of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples has been too slow Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Five years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued its final report, commissioners Murray Sinclair, Wilton Littlechild and Marie Wilson are coming together to voice their concerns about the slow pace of reconciliation in Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

