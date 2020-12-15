Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TRC members say pace of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples has been too slow

CP24 Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Five years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued its final report, commissioners Murray Sinclair, Wilton Littlechild and Marie Wilson are coming together to voice their concerns about the slow pace of reconciliation in Canada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like