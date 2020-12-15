Ontario reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day for first time in pandemic
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ontario reported nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, in part due to timing changes in how numbers are gathered, shattering all previous records for case growth in a day.
