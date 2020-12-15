Global  
 

Ontario reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day for first time in pandemic

CP24 Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ontario reported nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, in part due to timing changes in how numbers are gathered, shattering all previous records for case growth in a day.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: California Requests 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks as COVID-19 Cases Surge

California Requests 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks as COVID-19 Cases Surge 01:21

 California Requests, 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks, as COVID-19 Cases Surge. On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is preparing for its “most intense” COVID-19 surge to date. . There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the...

