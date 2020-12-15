Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

CP24 Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The RCMP has agreed to revamp its policies on the collection and use of information about protesters after a watchdog expressed fresh concerns, a notable shift from the police force's position only months ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like