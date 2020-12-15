Global  
 

Investigation recovers $635K of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia stolen from father's home

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A joint-investigation involving the RCMP, OPP and Brantford police has recovered game-used hockey sticks, jerseys and a Player-of-the-Year award that belonged to Wayne Gretzky.
