Investigation recovers $635K of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia stolen from father's home
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A joint-investigation involving the RCMP, OPP and Brantford police has recovered game-used hockey sticks, jerseys and a Player-of-the-Year award that belonged to Wayne Gretzky.
