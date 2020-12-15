After Christmas, Quebec will shut down non-essential businesses for 2 weeks
Quebec is expected to announce a two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses, starting with Christmas Day in hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19. As a compromise, the government will allow some outdoor gatherings in public places.
