Quebec orders all non-essential businesses closed from Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 11

CP24 Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Quebec is shutting down most businesses and all primary and secondary schools until at least Jan. 11, as authorities try to get a handle on a second wave of COVID-19 that is forcing hospitals to scale back services.
