Massive landslide on B.C. coast imperils dwindling salmon stocks, says First Nations chief
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chief Darren Blaney of the Homalco First Nation on B.C.'s Central Coast says the river system that drains into Bute Inlet is important to the area's chum, coho and pink salmon. A huge landslide swept through the river valley in late November.
Chief Darren Blaney of the Homalco First Nation on B.C.'s Central Coast says the river system that drains into Bute Inlet is important to the area's chum, coho and pink salmon. A huge landslide swept through the river valley in late November.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources