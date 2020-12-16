Global  
 

Massive landslide on B.C. coast imperils dwindling salmon stocks, says First Nations chief

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chief Darren Blaney of the Homalco First Nation on B.C.'s Central Coast says the river system that drains into Bute Inlet is important to the area's chum, coho and pink salmon. A huge landslide swept through the river valley in late November.
