Body found as search continues for 5 fishermen still missing in Bay of Fundy

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The body of one of the fishermen aboard a scallop vessel that went missing in the Bay of Fundy off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia Tuesday has been found, while the search continues for the other five fishermen who were on board the boat.
