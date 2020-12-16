Cuban Catholics honour saint for virus protection
The annual ritual that brings thousands of Cubans to the shrine of San Lazaro had a special resonance this year due to the pandemic. The economic hardship brought upon the island by the closing of its borders for almost nine months has crushed the much-needed tourism industry.
