Cuban Catholics honour saint for virus protection

SBS Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The annual ritual that brings thousands of Cubans to the shrine of San Lazaro had a special resonance this year due to the pandemic. The economic hardship brought upon the island by the closing of its borders for almost nine months has crushed the much-needed tourism industry.
