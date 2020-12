Master sailor remembered as devoted father who was keen to get home to young sons for Christmas Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Duane Earle of Winnipeg is believed to have fallen overboard from the deck of a navy frigate during the return trip to its home base in Esquimalt, B.C. 👓 View full article

