Doug Ford, long-term care minister to speak about COVID-19 at Queen's Park
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton are set to speak about the situation in that sector, as one fifth of homes were dealing with an active COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.
