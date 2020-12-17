Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doug Ford, long-term care minister to speak about COVID-19 at Queen's Park

CP24 Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton are set to speak about the situation in that sector, as one fifth of homes were dealing with an active COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

Long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine 00:42

 Long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nursing Home Residents Eager To Get COVID Vaccine [Video]

Nursing Home Residents Eager To Get COVID Vaccine

Minnesota's long term care residents and workers in those facilities could start getting the vaccine as soon as Monday, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:19). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:19Published
AZ long-term care facilities to receive C19 vaccination soon [Video]

AZ long-term care facilities to receive C19 vaccination soon

Long-term care facilities in Arizona will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:57Published
Masonic Care Community announces COVID vaccination clinic [Video]

Masonic Care Community announces COVID vaccination clinic

Although the COVID-19 vaccine still hasn’t arrived in our area yet, the Masonic Care Community announced Tuesday morning it will hold a vaccination clinic on January 8th for its long-term care..

Credit: WKTVPublished

Related news from verified sources

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force to speak on day 2 of shots

 Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the leaders of the provincial COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force will speak about the rollout at Queen’s Park, one day...
CP24