Ford to hold emergency meeting with Ontario hospital leaders as Toronto and Peel lockdown set to expire Monday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown



Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on November 21, 2020 Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Bihar CM tomorrow for the 4th straight term| Oneindia News



JDU chief Nitish Kumar is set to be the 4th Chief Minister of Bihar again as the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday participated in a joint meeting, where Nitish Kumar was elected as.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published on November 15, 2020