Ford to hold emergency meeting with Ontario hospital leaders as Toronto and Peel lockdown set to expire Monday
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford is holding an emergency meeting with Ontario hospital leaders on Friday to discuss the province’s next move in response to record-breaking COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
Premier Doug Ford is holding an emergency meeting with Ontario hospital leaders on Friday to discuss the province’s next move in response to record-breaking COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources