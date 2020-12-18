Global  
 

Federal health minister asked to review Alberta's use of strychnine as wolf control

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Animal advocates have asked the federal health minister to review a decision that allows Alberta to keep using strychnine to poison wolves in an ongoing effort to preserve caribou herds.
