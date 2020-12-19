Singh strives to carve out space for NDP as Tories, Liberals target his turf Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jagmeet Singh is being squeezed. Crowded on one side by spend-happy Liberals, on another by socially conscious Greens and, most recently, by Conservatives homing in on working-class voters, the NDP leader has his elbows up to hold ground for the traditional party of labour. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

