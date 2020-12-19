Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Singh strives to carve out space for NDP as Tories, Liberals target his turf

CP24 Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Jagmeet Singh is being squeezed. Crowded on one side by spend-happy Liberals, on another by socially conscious Greens and, most recently, by Conservatives homing in on working-class voters, the NDP leader has his elbows up to hold ground for the traditional party of labour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like