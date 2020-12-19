Singh strives to carve out space for NDP as Tories, Liberals target his turf
Jagmeet Singh is being squeezed. Crowded on one side by spend-happy Liberals, on another by socially conscious Greens and, most recently, by Conservatives homing in on working-class voters, the NDP leader has his elbows up to hold ground for the traditional party of labour.
