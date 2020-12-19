Ontario reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day, 27 additional deaths

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grim milestone: India crosses 1 crore Covid cases, 1.45 lakh deaths | Oneindia News



India's coronavirus cases have crossed the grim milestone of 1 crore. India has become the 2nd country after the United States to hit this figure. Meanwhile, the daily infections have dropped steadily.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:18 Published 9 hours ago Massachusetts Surpasses 300,000 Confirmed COVID Cases



The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,632 new coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths on Friday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:12 Published 17 hours ago New Jersey Plans To Open Mega Vaccination Sites



In the state of New Jersey, COVID-19 is spreading wildly with 4,000 new positive cases and 44 more confirmed deaths reported Friday. This comes as Gov. Phil Murphy announces the plan to open mega.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:36 Published 17 hours ago