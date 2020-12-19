Global  
 

Ontario reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day, 27 additional deaths

CP24 Saturday, 19 December 2020
Ontario is reporting more than 2,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 27 more deaths as lockdown measures are set to be extended in some COVID-19 hot spots on Monday.
