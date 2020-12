India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally



India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 8 hours ago

New Jersey Gets Fewer COVID Vaccine Doses Than Expected



Health care workers were first in line to get vaccinated for the coronavirus this week, and with Moderna joining Pfizer in being approved by regulators, millions more doses are on the way. But the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:09 Published 14 hours ago