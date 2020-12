COVID-19 fears spark increased interest in home births, midwives say Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Fear of contracting COVID-19 in hospitals or doctors' offices has prompted some moms-to-be to choose to take on midwives and have their babies at home, midwifery groups say. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like