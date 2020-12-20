Global  
 

A hockey practice led to 89 COVID-19 cases. Ice sports say they're staying vigilant

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Ottawa Public Health used a November outbreak of COVID-19 to show how widely the virus can spread. The outbreak, which began at an indoor hockey practice, led to 89 cases and 445 high-risk contacts.
