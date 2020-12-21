Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Have you seen this 1,300-kg. slab of B.C. jade? It was stolen from a Cache Creek store

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Jarrett Fitzpatrick was driving home late Saturday night when something caught his eye. A truck with an excavator was parked in front of a large slab of jade that has stood in front of the Cariboo Jade and Gift Shoppe for over 30 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like