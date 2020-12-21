Global  
 

Doug Ford set to announce Christmas Eve measures as Hamilton moves into lockdown

CP24 Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce new public health measures this afternoon, as another region of Ontario heads into lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
