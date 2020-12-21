Doug Ford set to announce Christmas Eve measures as Hamilton moves into lockdown
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce new public health measures this afternoon, as another region of Ontario heads into lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce new public health measures this afternoon, as another region of Ontario heads into lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources