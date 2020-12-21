Province to release new COVID-19 modelling data today
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The province is set to release new projections today that sources say will outline the dire situation hospitals are now facing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Ontario.
The Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Several European nations have banned flights to and from Britain. Sounding out a warning note against the new strain of coronavirus that has...
China document leak shows flawed pandemic response An unprecedented leak of internal Chinese documents reveals how the country mishandled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The documents -..