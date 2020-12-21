Global  
 

Province to release new COVID-19 modelling data today

CP24 Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The province is set to release new projections today that sources say will outline the dire situation hospitals are now facing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Ontario.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News

Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News 02:33

 The Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Several European nations have banned flights to and from Britain. Sounding out a warning note against the new strain of coronavirus that has...

