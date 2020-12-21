Global  
 

Ontario reports 2,123 new COVID-19 cases; 17 new deaths as lockdown approaches

CP24 Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ontario reported 2,123 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 17 deaths, a decline from the previous three days of data, as the Ford government prepares to announce a widespread lockdown to prevent breakdowns in the healthcare system.
