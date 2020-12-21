'Kind of incredible': Researchers reveal details of mummified ice age wolf pup found in Yukon Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A perfectly preserved ancient wolf pup found in Yukon in 2016 was likely seven weeks old when it died in its den 57,000 years ago and ate fish for its last meal, scientists who studied the rare find said as they shared some of their findings for the first time. 👓 View full article

