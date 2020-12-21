Lawyer struck and killed by U-Haul in Midtown parking garage was victim of 'targeted' homicide: police
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A commercial litigator who was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck in an underground parking garage in Midtown Toronto on Friday evening was the victim of a “targeted” homicide, Toronto police say.
