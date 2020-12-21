Global  
 

B.C. winter storm brings snow, highway closures and ferry cancellations

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Winter began in B.C. with a storm bringing high wind and significant snow accumulation to many parts of the province, leading to power outages, ferry cancellations and highway closures.
