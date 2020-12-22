Global  
 

Elderly man critical, two others injured following stabbing in North York

CP24 Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Three people have been taken to hospital, one of them an elderly man with life-threatening injuries, following a stabbing in a residential area in North York.
