‘He was going to be a good man’: Dad of 12-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in North York

CP24 Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The father of a 12-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in North York last month said he was raising his son to be a good man and he is struggling to understand why he is now gone.
