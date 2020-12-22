‘He was going to be a good man’: Dad of 12-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in North York
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () The father of a 12-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in North York last month said he was raising his son to be a good man and he is struggling to understand why he is now gone.
