Reflecting on turbulent 2020, Tory says Toronto will come back strong after the pandemic Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reflecting back on a year that has been like no other in Toronto’s history, Mayor John Tory said that while there is still much work ahead to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic he is confident that the city will eventually come back stronger than ever. 👓 View full article

