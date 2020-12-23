Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reflecting on turbulent 2020, Tory says Toronto will come back strong after the pandemic

CP24 Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Reflecting back on a year that has been like no other in Toronto’s history, Mayor John Tory said that while there is still much work ahead to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic he is confident that the city will eventually come back stronger than ever.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like