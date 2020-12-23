Doug Ford says international travellers pose 'extreme risk' for COVID-19 spread. Here are the facts
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford has zeroed in on international travellers, suggesting they represent a significant risk for worsening the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario. CBC News takes a closer look at the facts.
Premier Doug Ford has zeroed in on international travellers, suggesting they represent a significant risk for worsening the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario. CBC News takes a closer look at the facts.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources