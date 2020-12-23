Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doug Ford says international travellers pose 'extreme risk' for COVID-19 spread. Here are the facts

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford has zeroed in on international travellers, suggesting they represent a significant risk for worsening the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario. CBC News takes a closer look at the facts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
News video: COVID-19 risk assessment app

COVID-19 risk assessment app 02:52

 COVID-19 risk assessment app

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New strain of COVID-19 spreading in the UK, concerns of international spread grow [Video]

New strain of COVID-19 spreading in the UK, concerns of international spread grow

A new strain of COVID-19 is spreading in the UK and holiday travel is causing growing concerns of international spread.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:34Published
Longer Trips to the Grocery Store May Increase Covid-19 Risk [Video]

Longer Trips to the Grocery Store May Increase Covid-19 Risk

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why keeping your grocery trip short may decrease your Covid-19 risk.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
De Blasio announces NYC will close schools again to slow the spread of COVID-19 [Video]

De Blasio announces NYC will close schools again to slow the spread of COVID-19

New York City, the nation's largest public school system, will stop in-person learning to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:44Published