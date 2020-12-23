'You are not forgotten': Outpouring of support for Neskantaga First Nation
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
When Dawnie Codina Langschmidt heard the stories of children in a remote northern Ontario First Nation pleading for clean running water, she said she had to do something to make sure they knew they were heard.
When Dawnie Codina Langschmidt heard the stories of children in a remote northern Ontario First Nation pleading for clean running water, she said she had to do something to make sure they knew they were heard.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources