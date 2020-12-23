Health-care workers lining up for COVID-19 vaccine, but some warn of 'real troubles' with hesitancy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LI Nursing Home Workers, Patients Receive COVID-19 Vaccine



Nursing home health care workers and patients on Long Island received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 6 hours ago Frustration over vaccine access



Primary healthcare workers still don't know how they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:28 Published 6 hours ago Martin County COVID-19 vaccine hotline experiencing extremely high call volume, officials say



The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is now making appointments for people who are 65 and older, health care providers, and first responders to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:36 Published 7 hours ago