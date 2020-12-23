Global  
 

Health-care workers lining up for COVID-19 vaccine, but some warn of 'real troubles' with hesitancy

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020
While Ontario health-care workers are lining up in droves for the COVID-19 vaccine at newly launched hospital immunization programs, others worry hesitancy may prove to be an issue among front-line staff in the months ahead.
