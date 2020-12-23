Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How this Syrian refugee is giving back to his new home during COVID-19

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Since Abdul Jalab arrived in Nova Scotia at the end of January, Halifax has felt like home to him. He gives back to the community that welcomed him with open arms by running errands for vulnerable people during COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Year celebrations should be avoided in public places: Karnataka Home Minister [Video]

New Year celebrations should be avoided in public places: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 28 said the in view of COVID-19 the New Year celebrations should be restricted and avoided in public places. "To control the spread of COVID-19, New..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders [Video]

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders. Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest [Video]

Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest

A group of anti-mask protesters stormed into Home Depot stores in Phoenix, Arizona on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published