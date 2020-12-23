How this Syrian refugee is giving back to his new home during COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Year celebrations should be avoided in public places: Karnataka Home Minister



Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 28 said the in view of COVID-19 the New Year celebrations should be restricted and avoided in public places. "To control the spread of COVID-19, New.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 1 day ago Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders



Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders. Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 6 days ago Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest



A group of anti-mask protesters stormed into Home Depot stores in Phoenix, Arizona on December 21. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago