How this Syrian refugee is giving back to his new home during COVID-19
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Since Abdul Jalab arrived in Nova Scotia at the end of January, Halifax has felt like home to him. He gives back to the community that welcomed him with open arms by running errands for vulnerable people during COVID-19.
