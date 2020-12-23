Global  
 

Woman charged with murder after Toronto lawyer struck and killed by U-Haul in Midtown parking garage

CP24 Wednesday, 23 December 2020
A 62-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto lawyer who was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck in an underground parking garage in Midtown on Friday evening.
