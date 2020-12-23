Navy commander McDonald named new chief of defence staff

Future of warfare is already with us, says defence chief



The advances in technology that Boris Johnson has promised to make availableto UK armed forces is being used “here and now”, according to the country’smost senior military commander. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on November 19, 2020

Watch: US Ambassador to India, CDS Bipin Rawat greet each other with elbow bumps



As the novel coronavirus spreads around the globe more people are coming up with creative ways to avoid unnecessary touching. In a recent incident, US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster greeted Chief.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on October 26, 2020