Company plans to build $107M fibre-optic cable from Newfoundland to Nunavut
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A Toronto-based company says it has plans to bring fibre-optic internet to Iqaluit by 2022. CanArctic Inuit Networks says in a release that it will construct a fibre-optic line more than 2,000 kilometres long between Clarenville, N.L. and Iqaluit.
