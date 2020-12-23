Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Company plans to build $107M fibre-optic cable from Newfoundland to Nunavut

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A Toronto-based company says it has plans to bring fibre-optic internet to Iqaluit by 2022. CanArctic Inuit Networks says in a release that it will construct a fibre-optic line more than 2,000 kilometres long between Clarenville, N.L. and Iqaluit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like