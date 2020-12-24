Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transmission of COVID-19 in schools still 'very unlikely,' Dr. Bonnie Henry says

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Despite widespread concern about transmission of COVID-19 in schools, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the data so far suggests schools are a "very safe" place to be during the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID: Marin Health Officials Report Zero Virus Transmission Through In-Person Learning So Far [Video]

COVID: Marin Health Officials Report Zero Virus Transmission Through In-Person Learning So Far

Some schools in Marin County show a possible path to reopen safely, as health officials say there has been no virus transmission so far among schools that have reopened to in-person learning. Kenny..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:37Published