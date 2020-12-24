Global  
 

Prison inmates should not be last to receive COVID-19 vaccine, advocates say

Advocates say inmates should have speedy access to the COVID-19 vaccine, given how susceptible prisons and jails have been to outbreaks and how prevalent chronic disease is in that population.
 Some prison inmates will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California.

