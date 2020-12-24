Prison inmates should not be last to receive COVID-19 vaccine, advocates say
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Advocates say inmates should have speedy access to the COVID-19 vaccine, given how susceptible prisons and jails have been to outbreaks and how prevalent chronic disease is in that population.
