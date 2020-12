Daily positivity rate lowest in 8 months: Delhi Health Minister



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 23 said the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 is now lowest in eight months. Jain also informed that over 80,000 tests are now being conducted on a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago

MSDH reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths including one in Hancock County, four in Harrison County, and four in Jackson County. This is the.. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 2 days ago