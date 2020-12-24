Hospital taking control of Windsor, Ont., LTC home after major COVID-19 outbreak
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital is taking over operations at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home in Windsor, which is experiencing the region's largest COVID-19 outbreak.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital is taking over operations at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home in Windsor, which is experiencing the region's largest COVID-19 outbreak.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources