Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospital taking control of Windsor, Ont., LTC home after major COVID-19 outbreak

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital is taking over operations at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home in Windsor, which is experiencing the region's largest COVID-19 outbreak. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Staff At Palisades Medical Center Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Staff At Palisades Medical Center Test Positive For Coronavirus

A coronavirus outbreak at a New Jersey hospital has forced the transfer of some patients.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published