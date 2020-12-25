Global  
 

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

SBS Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan says he plans to fire the police officer who shot an unarmed Black man.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police 01:30

 [NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday. The city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month was captured by bodycam video. This report produced by...

