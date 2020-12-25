Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

[NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday. The city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month was captured by bodycam video. This report produced by...
Bengaluru will see 'no man' zones in various parts of city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, informed Police Commissioner Kamal..