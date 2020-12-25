Air Canada 737 MAX 8 forced to land in Arizona due to engine issue Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday. 👓 View full article

