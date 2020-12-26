Global  
 

Rising river levels on Christmas Day force hundreds near Quebec City to leave homes

CBC.ca Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Rising water levels have forced more than 200 people living north of Quebec City to leave their homes, and several other rivers in the region are being monitored following heavy rainfall.
