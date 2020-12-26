Ontario sees 2,142 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as provincewide lockdown begins
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Ontario is reporting a two-day total of 4,301 cases of COVID-19. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 2,142 new cases of the virus were reported on Saturday and 2,159 new cases were logged on Christmas Day.
In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year. Caseload used to be very high at massive slum. Spread over an area of more than 2.1 square kilometres and with population of...