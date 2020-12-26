Global  
 

Ontario sees 2,142 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as provincewide lockdown begins

CBC.ca Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting a two-day total of 4,301 cases of COVID-19. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 2,142  new cases of  the virus were reported on Saturday and 2,159 new cases were logged on Christmas Day.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak

No new COVID cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for first time since outbreak 02:57

 In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year. Caseload used to be very high at massive slum. Spread over an area of more than 2.1 square kilometres and with population of...

