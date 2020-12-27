Ontario reports 2,005 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths
Sunday, 27 December 2020
36 minutes ago) Ontario is reporting 2,005 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 18 more deaths linked to the virus.
