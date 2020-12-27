Quebec reports 6,783 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 24 and 110 deaths
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube has urged people to respect new holiday lockdown measures, as the province on Sunday reported 6,783 new COVID-19 cases and 110 additional deaths linked to the virus since Christmas Eve.
