Quebec reports 6,783 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 24 and 110 deaths

CP24 Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube has urged people to respect new holiday lockdown measures, as the province on Sunday reported 6,783 new COVID-19 cases and 110 additional deaths linked to the virus since Christmas Eve.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25 02:30

 India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The government said the development was a morale booster for frontline workers deployed at the slum. The...

