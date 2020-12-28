Donald Trump has signed a massive coronavirus relief bill, averting shutdown
Monday, 28 December 2020 () US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.
US President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and Covid-19 relief hangs in the balance.Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago...