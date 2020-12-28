Global  
 

Donald Trump has signed a massive coronavirus relief bill, averting shutdown

SBS Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Congressman Evans Urges President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Relief Bill

Congressman Evans Urges President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Relief Bill 02:33

 Alecia Reid reports.

