Argentina Senate to Vote on Bill Legalizing Abortion

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A bill before the Senate would make abortion legal in the predominantly Catholic nation, the homeland of Pope Francis. Its approval likely would have significant effect across Latin America.
 Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

