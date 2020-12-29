Argentina Senate to Vote on Bill Legalizing Abortion
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A bill before the Senate would make abortion legal in the predominantly Catholic nation, the homeland of Pope Francis. Its approval likely would have significant effect across Latin America.
A bill before the Senate would make abortion legal in the predominantly Catholic nation, the homeland of Pope Francis. Its approval likely would have significant effect across Latin America.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources