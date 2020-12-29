Ontario to start administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care homes this week
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ontario is expected to receive its first shipment of the newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday and start administering it in long-term care homes this week, according to the chair of the province’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.
