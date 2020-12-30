Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario court questions 'wisdom and efficacy' of COVID-19 lockdown with big box stores open

CP24 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
An Ontario court says the “wisdom and efficacy” of the province's lockdown measures allowing big box stores that happen to sell groceries to remain fully open - potentially generating more customer traffic - is “open to question.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like