Ontario court questions 'wisdom and efficacy' of COVID-19 lockdown with big box stores open Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

An Ontario court says the “wisdom and efficacy” of the province's lockdown measures allowing big box stores that happen to sell groceries to remain fully open - potentially generating more customer traffic - is “open to question.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

