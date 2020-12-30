Planned Jan. 1 increase in CPP premiums will hit some workers harder due to pandemic
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
On Jan. 1, Canada Pension Plan contributions are going up again — by more than what was originally planned. That's largely due to the pandemic's effect on the labour market — and observers say the impact will be felt by some workers more than others.
